JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Julia Roberts reveals original script of 'Pretty Woman' had dark ending

Shahjahanpur: Father attempts to kill 15-year-old daughter because she wanted to study
Business Standard

UP STF arrests two Nigerians in Rs 70 crore fraud case

ANI  |  Politics 

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested by UP STF here on Saturday for allegedly deceiving a woman doctor of 'crores of rupees.'

The two Nigerian nationals have been identified as - Umra Chukbu Roland and Homo Krasie.

The two accused allegedly extracted crores of rupees the woman doctors 26 different bank accounts using Facebook and Whatsapp.

The duo has allegedly cheated women in different states of more than Rs 70 crore. Around Rs 3 lakh cash and cell phone have been recovered from them.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 23:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU