Gurugram: Spanish national sexually assaulted, accused held

A Spanish national was allegedly raped by a man on Friday night, police said.
Police have arrested the accused, who is an assistant manager of a production house.
It is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted after a party last night.
The victim is in India for a one-year internship programme with an IT company.
A case has been registered by the police and further investigation in the case is underway.
