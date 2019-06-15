2 ministers assume office in Amaravati

Two ministers, namely Botcha and Venkata Ramana assumed office in the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government on Saturday.

took charge as the and Urban Development in the presence of his family members and friends.

"The Jagan-led government will work for the advancement of the poor. It has already increased the salaries of the sanitation workers and will provide housing for the poor," he said after taking charge.

Ramana, on the other hand, took charge as the for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Marketing.

While signing a project that aims at releasing Rs 100 crore for the purchase of millets from farmers, he said, "The is increasing the rate of milk procurement by Rs 4. Though this move will add Rs. 220 crore additional burden on the state exchequer, it will benefit nine lakh farmers in the state."

In the Assembly elections, Jagan Reddy's YSRCP secured an absolute majority by winning 151 out of 175 seats.

On May 30, the took oath as the of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation.

