Seven die cleaning a hotel septic tank in Gujarat's Vadodara

Seven people, including 4 workers, died in Fartikui village allegedly due to suffocation while cleaning a hotel's tank in a hotel.

"Seven people fell in the tank and died of suffocation. One person was at the top. He called everyone around for help. The police was also called," said

"The hotel owner called the workers at night to clean the tank. He should have known an incident was about to happen," said Moffat Bhai Solanki, a relative of two of the victims.

The locals staged a protest to demand justice after the owner closed the hotel gate and fled.

