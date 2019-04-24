Happy and active spouse can help you live longer

A recent study suggests that people with happy partners tend to have longer marriage and longer life.

The details were published in The Journal of Psychological Science.

"The data show that spousal life satisfaction was associated with mortality, regardless of individuals' socioeconomic and demographic characteristics, or their physical status," says

Notably, spouses' life satisfaction was an even better predictor of participants' mortality than participants' own life satisfaction. Participants who had a happy partner at the beginning of the study were less likely to pass away over the next 8 years compared with participants who had less happy partners.

"The findings underscore the role of individuals' immediate social environment in their outcomes. Most importantly, it has the potential to extend our understanding of what makes up individuals' 'social environment' by including the personality and well-being of individuals' close ones," says Stavrova.

"Life satisfaction is known to be associated with behaviors that can affect health, including diet and exercise, and people who have a happy, active spouse, for example, are likely to have an active lifestyle themselves. The opposite is also likely to be true, says Stavrova.

"If your partner is depressed and wants to spend the in front of the TV -- that's how your evening will probably end up looking, as well."

During the research, participants and their spouses reported on life satisfaction and various factors hypothesized to be related to mortality, including perceived partner support and frequency of physical activity.

They also completed a self-rated measure and provided information related to their morbidity, gender, age at the beginning of the study, ethnicity, education, household income, and partner mortality.

The findings suggest that greater partner life satisfaction at the beginning of the study was associated with lower participant mortality risk.

Specifically, the risk of mortality for participants with a happy spouse increased more slowly than mortality risk for participants with an unhappy spouse.

This research demonstrates that partner life satisfaction may have important consequences for health and longevity. Although the participants in this study were American, Stavrova believes the results are likely to apply to couples outside of the United States, as well.

"This research might have implications for questions such as what attributes we should pay attention to when selecting our spouse or partner and whether healthy lifestyle recommendations should target couples (or households) rather than individuals," says Stavrova.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)