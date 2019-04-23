Diabetes epidemic in Asia increases risk of premature death among women & middle-aged people

epidemic is underway in Asia, which has increased the risk of premature death especially among women and middle-aged people, a study revealed.

The research published in JAMA Network Open reported that there is an urgent need to implement management programmes tailored to the Asian population.

"We found that patients with are at a substantially elevated risk of premature death, and the risk associated with diabetes is much higher than that reported by most previous studies conducted in the and Europe," said the study's corresponding author,

and have the burdens in the world. Throughout Asia, more than 230 million people are living with diabetes. Given the increased prevalence of and the rapid adoption of a Westernised lifestyle in Asia, that figure is expected to exceed 355 million by 2040.

The Vanderbilt-led research team pooled 22 prospective cohort studies in multiple countries from mainland to that participate in the Cohort Consortium. More than 1 million individuals were followed for an average of 12.6 years.

The study, conducted by researchers from across and the United States, is the largest prospective investigation of the impact of diabetes on all-cause and cause-specific mortality among Asian populations.

Diabetes was associated with a nearly twofold increase in the risk of death from all causes. The highest relative risk of death was due to diabetes itself, followed by kidney disease, coronary heart disease, and

The diabetes-related risk of death from all causes was particularly high for women and patients who were diagnosed with diabetes when they were middle-aged adults. Surprisingly, the relative risk of death due to diabetes itself was much stronger among underweight people than among those who were overweight.

This result is particularly relevant for certain racial and ethnic groups in the United States, including Asian Americans, who are more susceptible to and are at higher risk of developing diabetes at a relatively lower level than are people of European ancestry.

Whether this may increase their risk of premature death once they develop diabetes has not yet been determined, said Zheng.

Lack of access to in may contribute to the unusually higher risk of premature death among diabetes patients in the study, the researchers added.

Many Asian patients, especially women and underweight patients may not be able to achieve good blood glucose control due to a lack of access to insulin and other anti-diabetic medications, care services or education in managing their disease, they concluded.

This is also a problem in the "Even in developed Western countries, a substantial fraction of diabetes patients, particularly those from underserved populations, do not receive optimal care or adhere to recommended treatment," the researchers said.

