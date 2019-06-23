Harvey Weinstein trying to get sex trafficking charges removed from lawsuit by Wedil David

Movie mogul Harvey is looking to get the charges removed out of a lawsuit filed by

David, in her lawsuit, claims of raping her back in 2015.

According to Page Six, the producer's attorneys have filed papers in Manhattan federal court requesting the to reject the claims made by David.

The lawsuit filed by David in 2017 claims that promised her a role in the TV series ' ' He called the to a hotel room and raped her. The two first met six years ago in 2011 where the mogul offered to help David.

However, the papers filed by Weinstein's attorneys read, "Attempting to apply the [law] to this case is an utter perversion of the legislative intent behind the statute. There are no allegations of slavery, involuntary servitude, or human trafficking in the instant case."

It also accuses David of trying to make headlines "and get her case in the public eye by adding a claim for no other reason than because other plaintiffs are doing it too."

The producer in May reached a tentative USD 44 million settlement to resolve lawsuits filed by accusing him of However, David opted out of the settlement.

More than 80 women, including actors Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and have opened up about similar stories against Weinstein.

Recently, Academy Award-winning opened up about the time she was date raped and became a 'battery victim' at the hands of the media mogul.

