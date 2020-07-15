JUST IN
Opening up entire services won't do any good, may add some trains: Goyal
Haryana may impose restrictions in districts bordering Delhi as cases surge

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij claimed that 80% of Haryana's coronavirus cases are in districts bordering Delhi

ANI 

Anil Vij
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that the govt may impose restrictions in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Jhajjar. Photo: ANI

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said that the state government is considering to impose restrictions on the districts bordering Delhi amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state and claimed that 80 percent of Haryana's coronavirus cases are in these areas.

"We are thinking of imposing certain restrictions in four districts bordering Delhi, which are Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. 80 percent of Haryana's Covid-19 cases are in these four districts," Health Minister Vij said here on Tuesday.

"A final decision will be taken after discussions," he added.
 

As per the Union Health Ministry, Haryana has a total of 21,894 Covid-19 cases of which, 16,602 patients have been cured or discharged while 4,984 patients are active cases and there have been 308 deaths.
First Published: Wed, July 15 2020. 11:09 IST

