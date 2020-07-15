Madhya Pradesh coronavirus update: 93 new cases reported in Indore

Indore on Tuesday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of novel cases in the district to 5,496, said Office of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in a bulletin.

As per the bulletin, a total of 46 persons were discharged on Tuesday taking the total number of recovered/discharged patients to 4,074.

There are 1,144 active cases in the district, and 4,825 people are under institutional quarantine.

The death toll touched 278 after 5 deaths were reported on Tuesday including 2 deaths which the district health department termed as 'reconciliation" from the month of April.

As many as 9,06,752 cases have been confirmed in India, out of which 5,71,460 have recovered. A total of 23,727 patients have lost their lives due to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry.

