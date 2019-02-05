Hazare on Day 7 of hunger strike, loses over 5 kg weight

activist whose ongoing indefinite enters the seventh day on Tuesday has lost over 5 kilograms and is in a critical condition, doctors attending to him said.

" has lost 5.5 kg weight till now. He is in critical condition. We have informed him. The ketone bodies in his urine are 3+ and sugar level is also reduced. We have advised him to call off the strike as soon as possible," Dr. said.

went on a from January 30 demanding the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states.

The 81-year-old has refused to take saline or ORS offered by the doctors, said Dr Pote who pointed out that if continues with the hunger strike, it may do irreversible damage to his kidney and brain.

"Today, the entire village will not cook and we will sit here. The is coming today to discuss the demands of Our village will go for self-immolation if Annaji's demands were not fulfilled. His protest should stop in any condition and for this, our village is ready to do anything," said Lankesh Auti, deputy sarpanch of Ralegan Siddhi village.

Defence representing the central government and Girish Mahajan from the who met Hazare on Monday also tried to convince him to call off his

"Their proposal does not have strong decisions, it is only meant to misguide the people. Our protest will continue," said on the government's proposal.

Under the banner of ' Satyagraha', Hazare launched his indefinite hunger strike on January 30 at his village Ralegan-Siddhi to demand the setting up of a Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in states as the "had failed" to set up the anti-corruption bodies.

"Through Lokpal, even the can be investigated if people will give any evidence against him...Similarly, in Lokayukta a and all ministers and MLAs under him can be investigated if somebody gives any evidence against them. That's why they don't want it. No party wants it. Lokpal was passed in Parliament in 2013, but the government is yet to appoint it," Hazare had told ANI earlier.

