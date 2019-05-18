HC dismisses Sunny Deol's plea for deployment of central forces in Gurdaspur

The and on Friday disposed of the Sunny Deol's plea for the deployment of paramilitary forces in

Deol, who is contesting from Gurdas Lok Sabha seat, sought deployment of the forces on the ground that 'it is prone to violence.'

However, the court turned down his plea after the assured that appropriate action had been initiated in this regard.

The Bench of Justice and Justice said that representation sent by the petitioner is already under active consideration which clearly shows that action on the representation of the petitioner has already been taken.

"In view of the action taken by respondents No 1 and 2, no further direction is required to be issued in this petition and the present petition is disposed of accordingly," it said.

In his petition, Deol stated, " Parliamentary Constituency is a Border constituency and witnessed poll violence in the Panchayat polls conducted in the month of December 2018."

The court also mentioned the action which has been said to be taken. "Out of 1826, 111 no of booths are categorized as critical and 467 booths as vulnerable," it said.

Deol has been fielded against Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) who won the seat, which went to by-poll in October 2017 after the demise of

Gurdaspur will go to polls on May 19 in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)