HC rejects plea seeking implementation of PMJAY in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
PMJAY may not cover cataract operations: Official
PM writes letters to beneficiaries on Ayushman Bharat, opposition cries foul
'Ayushman Bharat' registers more than one million verified beneficiaries
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital joins Ayushman Bharat scheme
'Ayushman Bharat on its way to become world's largest free healthcare scheme'
-
The Delhi High court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Delhi government to implement Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme in the national capital.
A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup Jairam Bambhani refused to interfere in the matter stating that the petition was "political" in nature.
The petition in this regard was filed by a financial economist, Abhijit Mishra.
Mishra in his petition highlighted the "critical failures" of the government to provide a blanket of security cover to the marginalized and weaker section of the society.
He contended that the Delhi government has neither issued any notification nor has made any efforts to implement the scheme.
"The Government of National Capital Territory Delhi has not provided any reason to the National Health Mission as to why it has not signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Government of India for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) scheme as on March 31st, 2019," the petition further read.
Mishra further stated that the government has not formulated any health insurance or welfare schemes equivalent to the Ayushman Bharat scheme for the residents of Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU