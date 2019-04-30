HC rejects plea seeking implementation of PMJAY in Delhi

The High court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the government to implement Pradhan Mantri (PMJAY) scheme in the capital.

A division bench comprising of and Justice refused to interfere in the matter stating that the petition was "political" in nature.

The petition in this regard was filed by a financial economist,

Mishra in his petition highlighted the "critical failures" of the government to provide a blanket of security cover to the marginalized and weaker section of the society.

He contended that the government has neither issued any notification nor has made any efforts to implement the scheme.

"The Capital Territory Delhi has not provided any reason to the Health Mission as to why it has not signed the Memorandum of Understanding with for implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri (AB-PMJAY) scheme as on March 31st, 2019," the petition further read.

Mishra further stated that the government has not formulated any or welfare schemes equivalent to the Ayushman Bharat scheme for the residents of Delhi.

