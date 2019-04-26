Online sleep solutions brand Durfi launches its flagship product

based innovative online solutions brand, Durfi, has announced the launch of its flagship product - Cotton Candy Designed to keep the back aligned, the innovative Durfi Cotton Candy combines the goodness of all types of to offer a superior product that facilitates a wholesome and comfortable

The product is fully customizable and shipped directly to customers, thereby eliminating middlemen and making it affordable. The company delivers to 6000 pin codes across the country and aims to sell over 13,000 mattresses with revenues of Rs 19 crores by 2022.

With extensive research and development to ensure global quality standards, Durfi mattresses are made at the company's two world-class manufacturing units located at Coimbatore, and

The Cotton Candy foam mattress provides a quicker response at dispersing heat and properly regulates body temperature compared to traditional It envelops your entire body and lets it sink in deeper than ever, keeping your remaining body firm enough to feel propped up. It's also less bouncy and moulds as per the body shape and evenly distributes the pressure.

The mattress comes with hypoallergenic grade 400 fabric designed to minimize the possibilities of an allergic response to the skin with no potentially irritating substances. It features 100 per cent pure high resilience comfort layer with which maintains the circulation of air inside the mattress. Made with the best quality, breathable fabric, without mercury, lead and other heavy metals, Durfi mattress eliminates sagging and is highly durable. Additionally, the Cotton Candy foam mattress has a base support orthopaedic layer for ultimate back support and is dust mite barrier & amp; Insect free.

"Our study indicates that Indians have the poorest sleeping pattern clocking an average of 6:55 hrs as against the recommended 7-8 hrs. Part of the problem can be attributed to poor choice of mattress. At Durfi, we are passionate about bringing high-quality solutions to our customers. Our innovative Cotton Candy foam mattress combines the goodness of all types of mattress and is designed to eliminate sleep-related discomfort with its superior features. Blending premium quality with affordability, Durfi hopes to help every Indian get a good night's sleep", said Balasubramanyam SV, General Manager, Durfi Retail Pvt. Ltd.

