Here's why Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard is an ideal option for those looking to get a credit card

With so many variants available in the market, finding the best of the lot can seem like looking for a To make the task easier for yourself, consider one of the many variants that the offers.

Wondering what makes it the best of the best?

Read on to find out.

Get a bonus reward when you apply right away

Not only does applying for the take mere minutes online, when you do so right now, before 30 April 2019, you stand to gain even more. Once you get receive your SuperCard, you will get an voucher worth Rs 500, in addition to the welcome reward points!

Financing is just a click away

In times when you need a quick loan to tide over a rough patch or are met with a need where only cash will do, the has your back. This multipurpose allows you to convert your credit limit into a 90-day, interest-free personal loan once a year, and also allows you to withdraw money from ATMs for up to 50 days, without paying interest. All you have to do is pay a 2.5 per to access these facilities.

Rewards are always around the corner

Apart from reward points on every transaction, the SuperCard offers you phenomenal benefits in the form of up to 20,000 points as a welcome gift and bonus points when you cross spending milestones. In addition, you can enjoy fuel surcharge waivers, offers on movie tickets booked through BookMyShow, and a range of other exclusive, money-saving deals and discounts.

A shopping spree is never off-limits

Whether you want to buy a home theatre system for family movie nights and match viewing parties or a new for your teenager, shopping with the SuperCard is extremely easy. Take home all the big-ticket items you have on your list without stressing your finances, as you can convert spends of over Rs 3,000 into easy EMIs.

With scores of offers and rewards at every turn, it makes good sense to apply for the SuperCard. Considering the fact that annual savings of up to Rs 55,000 are just around the corner, check your pre-approved offer and apply right away.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)