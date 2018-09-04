HDFC ERGO makes Cyber Insurance Personal with the launch of E@Secure

HDFC ERGO, India's third-largest non-life provider in the private sector, today announced the launch of 'E@Secure', a Policy for individuals. This policy aims at providing comprehensive protection to individuals and their families against any cyber-attacks, cyber frauds or digital threats that could lead to a financial loss and or reputational loss.

Today, is the second largest online market, with a huge potential for exponential growth. But, this great opportunity comes with the menace of cyber risks and frauds which, too, have been growing significantly. According to the National Records Bureau (NCRB) report 2016, there has been an increase in the incidence of Cyber Crimes by 6.3 per cent in 2016 (12,317) over 2015 (11,592).

HDFC ERGO's E@Secure policy offers comprehensive protection against cyber risks and frauds carried out from any device and from any location worldwide. Various cyber risks such as unauthorized online transactions, phishing and email spoofing, e-extortion, identity theft, damage to and cyber-bullying are covered by the policy. In addition, the policy pays for legal cost and expenses and legal advice sought by the insured in case of a legal dispute arising out of specified risks covered in the policy.

Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO, General Insurance Company said, "This is a product which is very relevant in today's time. We live in a digital world, wherein individuals freely share a lot of their personal as well as Technology has advanced and so has the increase in cyber- rate. Keeping the rising trend of cyber- in mind, we have launched E@Secure that will protect individuals against the exposures that come with modern connected life like cyber-bullying, phishing, identity theft and more."

He further added, "We believe in the times to come that E@Secure will become a part of our life and everyone who uses social media, or surfs the internet will need this product to cover their cyber exposures. This is a latent demand in the which we are trying to address through this product."

A special feature of the policy is that it provides coverage to the entire family including children. Today, even children are present on and are susceptible to online stalking or harassment. The policy covers the expenses incurred in counseling sessions with a due to any traumatic stress one may face as a result of cyber-bullying or harassment.

The sum assured for the cover ranges from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 crore. For more information on the policy and the full range of HDFC products please contact or visit the website for further details on risk factors, exclusions, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure before concluding a sale.

