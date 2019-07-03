Healthians recognised as 2019 Best Healthcare Brand

Healthians, India's largest doorstep health testing service, today received the honour of being felicitated among The Economic Times' emerging Best Healthcare Brands of 2019. This prestigious award recognizes brands with robust growth, excellence, customer satisfaction and a commitment to innovation in the healthcare sector.

"This honour is a testimony to our promising growth and a journey that has impacted millions of lives. We are just five years' old and have a long way to go in accomplishing our vision of adding ten healthy years to every Indian's life," said, Deepak Sahni, Founder, and CEO, Healthians.

The award is dedicated to brands which symbolize quality, trust, and reliability in the Indian healthcare market. The winners were chosen after extensive quantitative and qualitative analysis of the data collected and overall performance of the companies.

Healthians is India's largest health test at home service provider, trusted by over 600,000 households. Founded in 2015, the company is driven by the vision to add ten healthy years to every Indian's life. It promotes wellness among all, and its diagnostic and chronic management plans have proven to be instrumental in effective disease management.

