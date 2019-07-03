FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) signs MoU with NIIT Foundation to enhance IT skills of women

FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) signed an MoU with NIIT Foundation, with the objective of designing and conducting training programmes, exclusively for the women entrepreneurs, professionals, and potential entrepreneurs. Besides the members, the MoU will also cover training programmes for underprivileged women.

The formal signing of the MoU took place at FICCI between the FLO President, Harjinder Kaur Talwar and Vijay K. Thadani, Co-founder and Managing Director of NIIT.

According to the MoU, FLO and NIIT Foundation will take workshops to enhance the entrepreneurial skills of women entrepreneurs through digital, financial literacy and IT skills to bring technology inclusion in their work and generating new entrepreneurial ideas.

These workshops will be organised pan India across four zones - East, West, North and South and all 16 chapters of FLO. As a key initiative for the underprivileged women, NIIT Foundation will be imparting skill courses in IT/ITES focussing on building IT skills and job readiness training leading to employability.

"In the current digital age, subsistence for any individual is next to impossible without digital literacy. At the same time, management of finances is crucial for any individual. Be it your daily life or your business, these are two primary necessities. NIIT Foundation has been in the forefront positively impacting the underprivileged of the country through its education and skilling initiatives leading to employability since 2004", said Harjinder Kaur Talwar, President FLO.

"FLO believes that the resources and strengths of women need to be channelized, to help their full potential. Therefore, looks at the holistic development of women. We also believe that it is mandatory to activate the participation of women in the development process of the nation. In this process, training, and development present a prime opportunity to expand the knowledge base. It also prepares women in all stages of their businesses and careers and aligns to the most relevant competencies", she added.

With this MoU, FLO and NIIT Foundation aims at providing the members with new skill sets and help them hone their existing ones. The training programmes for the underprivileged girls aim to train these girls in industry aligned courses so that they are employed post completion of the training and generate livelihoods for themselves and uplift their family income.

Key takeaways from the training programmes

* Introduction to Digital Devices, Operating Digital Devices

* Introduction to the Internet, Communications using the Internet, Applications of Internet

* Introduction to Income and Expenditure, Focusing on Savings and Basic Banking

* Mobile accounts/wallets

* Wise Borrowing, Investments, Managing Risks with Insurance

* Introduction to Financial Planning, creating a Financial Plan, Supporting Resources

* To enable the potential entrepreneur to develop concrete ideas

