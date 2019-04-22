Heat wave, dust laden winds set to hit Rajasthan, Gujarat

and Gujarat, where hot and dry winds have been prevailing for the last several days is set to witness an intense in the coming few days with day temperatures in some districts exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to Skymet

department also issued a warning for a heat wave, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with strong winds for various places located in the eastern and western region of the state.

Heatwave warning has been issued for Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer for April 23.While Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer Sriganganagar, Churu, Nagaur and Hanumangarh in the western part of the state are likely to receive strong gutsy (40-50 km/h) accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on April 24 and 25.

A warning for Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Sikar in the eastern Rajasthan, for strong dust-laden winds accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning has also been issued by the department.

Meanwhile, Skymet said that "hot and dry is prevailing over most parts of these states for last many days. Moreover, temperatures are continuously rising due to which heat is picking up pace. In coming days, no relief is in sight over and Therefore, we expect rising temperature pattern to prevail with maximums settling around 39 degree C."

The further said that with a Western Disturbance approaching the Western Himalayas on April 24 and 25, a few parts of West Rajasthan such as Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh may observe clouding followed by patchy thunderstorm activity.

"However, these showers would not bring any relief from scorching heat as these showers would take place during the evening hours only and thus, would not have any impact on the day maximums," the weather department said.

