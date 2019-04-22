JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Bomb should be tied around Rahul, sent to another country: Pankaja Munde's response to those asking for Balakot airstrike proof

Deve Gowda urges world community to come together to eliminate terrorism
Business Standard

Heat wave, dust laden winds set to hit Rajasthan, Gujarat

ANI  |  General News 

Rajasthan and Gujarat, where hot and dry winds have been prevailing for the last several days is set to witness an intense heat wave in the coming few days with day temperatures in some districts exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, according to Skymet Weather.

Rajasthan weather department also issued a warning for a heat wave, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with strong winds for various places located in the eastern and western region of the state.

Heatwave warning has been issued for Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer for April 23.While Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer Sriganganagar, Churu, Nagaur and Hanumangarh in the western part of the state are likely to receive strong gutsy wind (40-50 km/h) accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning on April 24 and 25.

A warning for Ajmer, Jhunjhunu and Sikar in the eastern Rajasthan, for strong dust-laden winds accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning has also been issued by the department.

Meanwhile, Skymet said that "hot and dry weather is prevailing over most parts of these states for last many days. Moreover, temperatures are continuously rising due to which heat is picking up pace. In coming days, no relief is in sight over Rajasthan and Gujarat. Therefore, we expect rising temperature pattern to prevail with maximums settling around 39 degree C."

The private weather forecaster further said that with a Western Disturbance approaching the Western Himalayas on April 24 and 25, a few parts of West Rajasthan such as Phalodi, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh may observe clouding followed by patchy thunderstorm activity.

"However, these showers would not bring any relief from scorching heat as these showers would take place during the evening hours only and thus, would not have any impact on the day maximums," the weather department said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 19:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU