AP: Ambulance service staff stage protest seeking better working conditions

The staff of 108 ambulance service held a protest in Krishna district on Wednesday demanding resolution of their problems, including better working conditions.

The staff of ambulance service in Nandigama, Jaggaiahpeta and Mylavaram constituencies were part of the agitation.

"We have been working in 108 ambulance service. Yet our jobs have no guarantee. We appeal to assure job safety for us," an employee of the 108 ambulance service said.

"We are working for 12 hours a day, instead of 8 hours. We are providing service, but the payments are being made to the service providers. We request direct payment of salary," he added.

The protest was held in front of Nandigama government hospital.

