Herbalife Nutrition celebrates 20 years of success in India with unveiling of H24

To celebrate its 20 Years milestone and a legacy cutting across segments in India, today unveiled a new flavour offering of its sports line, H24 Rebuild Strength and H24 Hydrate. In a journey that started in 1997, has set benchmarks by finding new ways to inspire enthusiasts by combining world-class ingredients and finest products.

H24 Hydrate is developed by sports nutritionists to help fitness enthusiasts maintain the hydration. The product helps restore water levels in the body that is essential for overall and is the key to optimum performance. It helps replenish the body with bioavailable electrolytes, (B1, B2, B5, B12 and C) and five essential vitamins (Calcium, Magnesium, Phosphorus, Potassium and Sodium). This refreshing drink has an osmolality of less than 270 mOsmol/kg.

Available flavours: Orange

Net Quantity per unit: 5 g X 20 N sachets

Pricing:

- Rs. 1380.00 (Incl. of all taxes)

H24 Rebuild Strength assists with post-exercise recovery providing the right nutrients essential for decreasing muscle breakdown, increases muscle growth, and restore glycogen and enhance recovery. The H24 Rebuild Strength is a blend of amino acids, carbohydrate and that helps support lean muscle mass while carbohydrate enhances muscle recovery by supporting the delivery of Branch Chain Amino Acids (BCCAs) for muscle synthesis.

Available flavours: Chocolate

Net Quantity per unit: 50 g X 10 N sachets

Pricing:

- Rs. 2210.00 (Incl. of all taxes)

Indian consumers are increasingly becoming conscious when it comes to health and fitness and Nutrition have addressed the growing demand in the last 20 years through its innovative and indigenous product offerings. India's market has witnessed exponential growth and is ripe for innovation with macro tailwinds of fitness and preventive care. Herbalife Nutrition, over the last two decades has taken significant strides to enhance its footprint in The company has invested in R & D to develop to cater to a range of discerning customers.

"Through the last 20 years, Herbalife has brought smiles and delight to many athletes and health fitness enthusiasts across the world, and our focus has always been on staying relevant to consumers who have made this journey an exciting one. As always, we will continue to delight our consumers with healthy and exciting new products", said Ajay Khanna, Vice President and Country Head,

The products are banned substance tested. This product is certified with Informed-Sport. The informed-sport programme provides have been tested for a wide range of substances prohibited in sport. Every batch of this product is tested for banned substances under the Informed-Sport programme. For more information please visit

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)