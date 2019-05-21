GIA India organised a GemKids programme in New Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Little Steps Public School emerge champions of Delhi KBD Juniors
India to send biggest Ball Kids' contingent for Australian Open 2019
AMS-P Obul Reddy Public School wins KBD juniors' Hyderabad leg
J-K admin issues notice to 19 pvt schools for charging 'exorbitant' fee
CBSE declares Class 12 results, girls outperform boys
-
To ignite the love and passion of gemstones, GIA India organised the GemKids programme for the students of Universal Public School, New Delhi, on May 3. More than 20 students from 6th to 8th grade attended the programme to learn about the fascinating world of gemstones.
GIA India Instructor Amar Agarwal shared insights and facts on a variety of gems. The programme offered students an opportunity to learn about gemmology through hands-on activities using natural minerals and gemstones. Students explored how gems are formed in nature, the different methods used to mine them, how civilizations valued gems throughout history and more.
"We have high regards for GIA India introducing GemKids to our school - a thoughtful initiative where students are encouraged to develop their knowledge of gemstones. This programme offers interesting content encouraging students to distinguish naturally-occurring gems from laboratory-grown and various kinds of treatments done to enhance its beauty", said Maya Gupta, Principal of the Universal Public School.
"Kids learn from what they see and observe. GIA India believes the GemKids programme is a great step towards igniting a passion in children to learn gemmology. We were thrilled to see a great response from the students and grateful to Universal Public School for their support", said Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU