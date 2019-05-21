GIA India organised a GemKids programme in New Delhi

To ignite the love and passion of gemstones, organised the programme for the students of Universal Public School, New Delhi, on May 3. More than 20 students from 6th to 8th grade attended the programme to learn about the fascinating world of gemstones.

Instructor shared insights and facts on a variety of gems. The programme offered students an opportunity to learn about gemmology through hands-on activities using natural minerals and gemstones. Students explored how gems are formed in nature, the different methods used to mine them, how civilizations valued gems throughout history and more.

"We have high regards for introducing to our school - a thoughtful initiative where students are encouraged to develop their knowledge of gemstones. This programme offers interesting content encouraging students to distinguish naturally-occurring gems from laboratory-grown and various kinds of treatments done to enhance its beauty", said Maya Gupta, Principal of the

"Kids learn from what they see and observe. GIA India believes the programme is a great step towards igniting a passion in children to learn gemmology. We were thrilled to see a great response from the students and grateful to for their support", said Nirupa Bhatt, of GIA India and the

