Here's when Parineeti Chopra will start shooting for Saina Nehwal biopic

Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Kesari', co-starring Kumar, will soon be seen essaying the life of ace shuttler Nehwal in her next film.

The 30-year-old shared an update about her forthcoming film on

In her post, the 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' revealed that she hasn't started shooting for Nehwal's biopic yet and she is currently learning how to play badminton. Parineeti also shared that the film is expected to go on floors in October, this year.

"Hi everyone, we have NOT started the shoot of yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it!! 4 MONTHS TO GO," she tweeted.

Earlier, actor was to play the lead role in the biopic. She had even started shooting for the film. However, the actor quit the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Indian had shared the news on his handle. He wrote, "IT'S .. to play .. She will start training for the biopic soon... Directed by Amole Gupte... Produced by .. Filming will be completed by 2019-end... Early 2020 release."

Earlier, Bhushan Kumar, who is bankrolling the film, also made an announcement through Twitter, welcoming Parineeti aboard.

"Delighted to welcome on board for the biopic," he had written along with a picture of the actor.

Shraddha had begun shooting for the film in September, last year. However, the filming was halted soon after she was diagnosed with dengue.

The first look of the film was revealed last year in which Shraddha was seen as Saina and aced the look of the She had been training with the shuttler herself.

The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and is expected to release in 2020.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is gearing up for her action thriller 'Saaho', which hits the theatres in August this year. She has also been roped in for 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff. She has two other movies in her kitty including 'Chhichhore' and 'Street Dancer'.

On the other hand, Parineeti will be next seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Jabariya Jodi', ' Faraar' and the Hindi remake of 'The Girl On The Train'.

