'Capernaum' to be released in India on June 21

After its immense success in China, Labaki's Oscar-nominated Arabic film 'Capernaum' is set to hit the Indian theatres on June 21.

The film lauded for its unique representation of the mistreated street kids and illegal immigration has been brought to by filmmaker-distributor through his production house Impact Films.

The trailer of the film starts with protagonist appearing before a court handcuffed to file a lawsuit against his parents for giving birth to him when they can't raise him properly. The one minute 58 second trailer shows the boy living in a slum and doing odd jobs to make ends meet.

Later, meets a woman who takes him home and he starts living with her. He can be seen babysitting the woman's son while she goes out to work. Towards the end, the woman gets separated from her son and

Talking about the film, Ashwani said "Even a cursory look at the film's images will give you a feeling that though the film had been shot in it looks like any big city in and even the faces resemble our countrymen. It looks like any street in or "

This film first shot into prominence during its competition screening in where critics were bowled over by its documentary-like realism. The film received an unheard of 15 minutes of standing ovation on its World Premiere. It was awarded in 2019 and later on went on to be nominated for 2019 in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

"We are very hopeful of a stupendous response to the film particularly after 'Capharnaum' clocked in unbelievable USD 50 million plus in last month," said Ashwani.

Ashwani had earlier brought in films like 'A Fantastic Woman', 'Colette' and ' Syndrome'.

