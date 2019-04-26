Nippon Paint paves way for a socially responsible future

-
With a vision to transform the lives of underprivileged and special needs children, Nippon Paint has partnered with Delhi-based Tamana and Blind Relief Association along with Pragati Wheel School.
As a part of this association, Nippon Paint - Automotive Refinish has donated internally-raised funds to these schools, helping bring about a significant and positive change in these children's lives. Not only this, but the company is also sponsoring vocational training for students from Pragati Wheel School (New Delhi).
"It is a matter of great honour and pride for us to support these organisations working towards the welfare of children. Our initiative is a tiny step towards the greater good. This is a small but significant beginning for Nippon Paint as we hope to create awareness for the cause and generate social impact with our support. We are also in talks with these schools for a long-term association towards Skill Development", said Sharad Malhotra President Automotive Refinish, Nippon Paint (India).
Students from these three institutions also performed at the Nippon Nation Event held for employees and partners earlier this month at Kingdom of Dreams, Gurugram.
