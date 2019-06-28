Himachal Pradesh signs Rs 300 crore MoU for investment in Mahindra Resorts

The Himachal Pradesh state government on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 300 crore in Mahindra Holidays and Resorts to set up properties at Kandaghat in Solan district, Janjheli and Koldam in Mandi district and Dharamshala.

The MoU was signed in presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and company's Chairman Arun Nanda.

Thakur also had business-to-government (B2G) meetings with heads and representative of industrial houses. With Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka, he discussed about an investment in an IT park at Waknaghat of Solan district.

Goenka said RPG is the largest company in tea and rubber plantation and could explore the possibilites of investing in the northern state.

Thakur met representatives of D P World, which showed interest in investment in the logistics sector and dry port at Baddi. He also met with officials from Mondeleze India, United Phosphorous Limited, Foods and Inns Ltd, and ACC Ltd.

Those accompanying Thakur on Thursday were Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretaries Shrikant Baldi, Ram Subhag Singh, and Manoj Kumar, Principal Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Director, Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Special Secretary, Abid Hussain Sadiq and Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister Vinay Singh.

