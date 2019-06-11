His loss leaves a void that's impossible to fill: Sonia Gandhi mourns Girish Karnad's demise

(UPA) on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of noted and playwright Karnad, who passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness.

In a letter to the playwright's wife Saraswathi Karnad, she said, "I am deeply saddened at the passing away of your beloved husband. Our world and our country is so much poorer and darker without him. His loss leaves a void that is impossible to fill. leaves behind a priceless legacy in his literary work, which will keep his memory alive and honoured forever. May you find the strength to bear your loss"

Sonia also outlined Karnad's versatility while paying tributes to the veteran

" was a towering figure in our culture artistic and political world. He was a literary genius in both Kannada and English, a superb playwright, and director. His work brought us enlightenment as well as joy," the letter read.

Karnad, who was known for his work in the field of literature and cinema, also became a renowned face in the country after essaying the role of Swami's father in Malgudi Days TV series.

He was conferred with in 1974 and in 1992.

For his outstanding contribution towards literature, Bharatiya Jnanpith also awarded him with Jnanpith, the highest Indian literary award in 1998, four years after winning the Sahitya in 1994.

