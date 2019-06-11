Jyotiraditya Scindia takes review meeting on LS election debacle in UP

New [India], June 11 (ANI): in-charge of western Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday held a review meeting at 15 GRG with presidents of 10 districts and the candidates from who fought in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Also present in the meeting was of the committee

said the meeting was held to review the Lok Sabha election results of the party in UP. He added that all the leaders presented their points of view and the measures that will be undertaken.

Among the districts covered in the meeting are Saharanpur, Bijnor, Gautam Budh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Nagina, and

Congress in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had also held discussions with and other general secretaries, including Scindia, to build the party again at the block level, post its dismal performance in the elections.

The meeting took place on June 4 at Priyanka's residence and lasted for around two-and-a-half hours.

Congress party managed to win only one seat ( from Rae Bareli) in UP and 52 seats across in the recently concluded elections.

