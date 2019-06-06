Hit officials with shoes if they don't respect you: BJP MLA tells party workers

A BJP MLA from on Thursday told his party workers to hit government officials with shoes if they do not respect them.

"If government employees don't respect our workers, then take off your shoes and hit them because there is a limit to patience," said Lalitpur MLA Ramratan Kushwaha said at a party event.

The was addressing a gathering of party workers during a 'Karyakarta Sammelan Samaroh' here.

"I have information about bureaucrat and police officials with and BSP ideologies, who misbehaved with our workers during the elections, threatened our volunteers and asked them to join their party. They should stay wary," said the

"Keep in mind I do what I say," Kushwaha warned.

