Nepal batsman surpasses Tendulkar's record to be youngest half-centurion

Surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's record, teenage batsman has become the youngest to score a half- in international at the age of 16 years and 146 days.

Earlier, Tendulkar was holding the record of the youngest half-centurion having played an innings of 59 in a Test against aged 16 years and 213 days, ICC reported.

Paudel also gets past Shahid Afridi's record of being the youngest batsman to score a half- in the one-day format. Afridi had played a blistering centurion knock off 37 balls at the age of 16 years and 217 days in his maiden international innings against

This is not the first time the Nepalese has set new benchmarks in the game. Earlier, he had come very close to setting a world record when he made his international debut aged 15 years and 335 days in August 2018, making him the fourth-youngest man in history to do so.

So far, Paudel has played a total of three one-day matches scoring 70 runs with an average of 23.33.

