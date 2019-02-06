'Shooting stones' on Jammu-Srinagar highway injure 12

Twelve people have been injured when their vehicle was hit by "shooting stones" on the Jammu- highway, officials said on Wednesday.

The police said the incident happened on late Tuesday evening.

"The vehicle was carrying passengers from valley to city when it was hit by shooting stones in Ramsoo area of the highway in district," a said.

The injured include a woman from who sustained head injury. She has been shifted to the government medical college hospital in city for specialised treatment.

Others were discharged after first aid at local hospital in district.

"The injured include nine from Bihar, and one each from and Madhya Pradesh," informed sources said.

"Shooting stones" is the name given to pieces of rock that roll down the mountain slope hitting the Jammu- highway with shooting speed.

The highway was closed on Wednesday for traffic due to snowfall in Bannihal sector, and landslides in Ramsoo- sector.

