Over Rs 17,000 cr given to states as disaster relief last year: Home Secy

The Centre released over Rs 17,000 crore as assistance to states affected by natural calamities like floods, cyclone and last year, Gauba said Tuesday.

He also said the central government has sanctioned additional battalions of the (NDRF) which are being raised in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi-

The Centre released more than Rs 7,000 crore under the (SDRF) and an additional Rs 10,000 crore under the (NDRF) last year to the states as disaster relief, said Gauba in his inaugural address at the annual conference of relief commissioners and secretaries here.

He asked the states and Territories to step up their preparedness by advance planning and deployment of human, physical and financial resources ahead of the monsoon season.

In the meeting, which reviewed the preparedness for the South-West Monsoon-2019, home secretary said the Centre would provide all possible assistance under the NDRF and the SDRF besides mobilisation of central forces to the states and the UTs.

Gauba said during the recent cyclone 'Fani', loss of human lives was minimal due to accurate and early weather forecasting by the Meteorological Department (IMD) and timely mobilisation of resources besides better coordination between the Centre, state governments and other relevant agencies.

Citing a UN Report, home secretary said disasters had caused economic losses of USD 3 trillion globally during the last two decades and alone suffered losses to the tune of USD 80 billion during 1997-2017.

Observing that is prone to various kinds of disasters, Gauba called for building as a long-term measure to minimise the economic losses.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General, IMD, K J Ramesh said India has set a new benchmark in disaster risk reduction as demonstrated during cyclone Fani.

The IMD is in the process of building the most advanced early warning weather system in coordination with various stakeholders, he said.

