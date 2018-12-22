How much more freedom do you need: Anupam Kher asks Naseeruddin Shah

"How much more freedom do you need in a country," actor asked over his recent remark on Bulandshahr violence.

Speaking to ANI, Kher said, "There is so much freedom in the country that you can abuse the army, badmouth the air chief and pelt stones at the soldiers. How much more freedom do you need in a country?"

Kher also stated that what Shah said was his personal view and not the truth.

The controversy started after a video emerged on social media on which Shah can be heard saying: "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon."

The video was put online by the Karwan-e-Mohabbat India on Monday.

The 68-year-old actor, who has been criticised by various sections of the country, has lately been in the eye of the storm after he claimed that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the world's "worst behaved player." Shah also took a jibe at him by saying that he has no intention of leaving the country.