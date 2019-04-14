Humare paas Modi hai: Ram Madhav quotes 'Deewaar' dialogue to attack 'mahagathbandhan'

"Humare paas Modi hai," said while hailing the leadership of and attacking the grand alliance or 'mahagathbandhan' of the Opposition.

" As in a movie there is a dialogue in which says that he has a mother(mere paas ma hai), we have Modi(Humare paas Modi hai)," he said while addressing a gathering here on Saturday.

The was referring to the iconic "Mere paas maa hai" dialogue from Deewaar, which actually was delivered by veteran in conversation with

"There is no leader like Modi in any other party. Hence no one is ready to face him, so they are forming an alliance. The grand alliance could not be formed because they couldn't decide who will be from their side," added Madhav.

He also claimed that results of these elections are already known to all and said, "This is an important election which has begun on April 11 and will go on in seven phases till 19 May. On 23rd May the results will be announced but this is such a special election that the results are already known to all."

Madhav also asserted that the country has become much safer under the leadership of Modi.

"Previously not a year would pass without a terrorist attack. Our houses, hotels, buses, festivals were not safe and people were afraid as to when and where Pakistani terrorists would attack. But in five years of Modi government, there hasn't been a single terrorist incident. Now the things have turned, we are entering into their places and killing them there. There was a time when we were afraid of terrorists but now they are afraid of Modi. We have made this strong India," he said.

Madhav also demanded an explanation from on different statements of PDP and Conference leaders with regard to Article 370 of the Constitution.

"NC and PDP leaders are making various statements. NC leaders are saying will disintegrate if 370 is removed. Mehbooba Mufti is telling new history. Both PDP and NC have given support to in Jammu and has to make its stand clear whether it agrees with their statements or not."

Lok Sabha elections are being held at a time when is under President's rule after the fallout of the PDP-BJP alliance in June 2018.

Voting for 6 Lok Sabha seats will be held in five phases: April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, and May 6. Counting will be done on May 23.

