Hyderabad: 10th pass man invents alcohol detector

Sai Teja, 22 year-old-man from who did not pursue his education after 10th grade invented a new smart system for vehicles to avoid road accidents by detecting driver's alcohol consumption.

This detector can sense whether the has consumed alcohol or not and can accordingly restrict the vehicle's engine. Moreover, it will also send an alert to the configured mobile numbers.

Speaking with ANI said, "I stopped studying after 10th standard due to some reasons, but was interested in electrons and use to gain knowledge from the internet. Learnt to code from internet and invented a new alcohol detector which restricts the vehicle engine to start if the has consumed more than 30 per cent of alcohol."

Elaborating further about his device, he said, "A text is sent to the numbers which are saved by in the device with vehicle number. It took me 15days to invent this device, it has been priced Rs 2500.

