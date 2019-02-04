CBI-police standoff: Tejashwi lauds Mamata's 'bravery'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday reached Kolkata to support Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna.
Speaking to the media here, he said, "I am here to save the democracy. I laud Mamata didi's bravery and thank her for taking this step in order to save our constitution. We have been saying time and again that our constitution is in danger."
Hitting out at the central government Yadav added, "The people in power today are the ones who worked as slaves for the British. Moreover, they are leaving no stone unturned to destroy our constitution. All agencies should be allowed to work."
The RJD leader also alleged that the former CBI director Alok Verma had confessed that he is under pressure.
"CBI director Alok Verma confessed that he is under pressure when he is saying it himself who are we then? " he added
Banerjee is sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna at Metro Channel in Kolkata since Sunday night, in protest against the CBI's move to arrest Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from his residence. The team was not allowed and the police, in turn, detained the officials in a high voltage drama.
