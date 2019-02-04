Haryana Cabinet meeting: Budget Session of Vidhan Sabha from February 20

The Budget Session of Vidhan Sabha will commence on February 20. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of state Cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of on Monday.

According to an official statement issued after the meeting, the Cabinet also approved the amendment in the Public Works Department, Building and Roads Branch, Junior Engineers (Group C) Service Rules, 1998. The new rules will be called as the Public Works Department, (Building and Roads) Branch, Junior Engineers (Group C) Amendment Rules, 2019.

As per the amendment, higher qualification such as Bachelor of Technology, Bachelor of Engineering and Associate Member of (AMIE) have been added as candidates are available in the state of such higher technical qualifications. The minimum age of entry has been increased from 17 years to 18 years and maximum from 35 years to 42 years. Besides, making Matric with Hindi/Sanskrit mandatory instead of Matric with Hindi.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to engage additional 4,500 Special Police Officers (SPOs) out of ex-servicemen of the and (CAPF) besides enhancing the honorarium of already working 5,500 SPOs from Rs 14,000 per month to Rs 18,000 per month.

Presently, 5500 SPOs are already working in the on monthly remuneration of Rs 14,000 the decision to enhance their honorarium will entail an extra annual financial implication of Rs 21.60 crore on state exchequer. The Cabinet also approved the proposal for changing status of 1000 SPOs engaged for performing night duty in Police Commissionerate, Gurugram, to general duty for bringing uniformity amongst all SPOs.

The state Cabinet also approved 'Policy for Allotment of Government/Land for Social/Religious/Charitable/Community Purposes to the Trusts/ Institutions.' The policy has been framed to provide land of any government department for social, religious, charitable trusts or institutions for the construction of worship places, Dharamshalas, Janjghars, Baratghar and community centres.

Under the policy, the applicant agency should be a registered legal entity such as a Society registered under the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Societies Act, 2012 or a Trust registered under the Indian Trust Act or a not-for-profit company registered as such under the Indian Companies Act, 2013.

