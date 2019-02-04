Kharge hits back at Jaitley, says 'strongest dissent note' against CBI was written by him last week

Senior on Monday hit back at for calling him "regular dissenter" and said the BJP was the "strongest" dissenter against the and its functioning.

Kharge said the "value of has been brought down" the way the government has "conducted itself in the matter of appointment of the (R K Shukla), particularly the way Justice Patnaik's report was suppressed and courts have been misguided regarding the appointment of the Interim of "

A day after Jaitley attacked him in a blog, Kharge wrote a letter to Jaitley, who is getting treated in the US, saying, "the fact that you chose to respond from halfway across the world indicates something worries the government."

Jaitley's attack on Kharge came after the leader, who is a part of three-member headed by the Prime Minister, conveyed his dissent to the appointment of R K Shukla as the last week.

"Kharge dissents regularly. He dissented when was appointed (as in 2017), dissented when was transferred (last month) and has now dissented when has been appointed. The only thing constant in the comprising the Prime Minister, of and the of the Opposition which deals with the CBI Director's appointment and transfer, is the Kharge dissent," Jaitley wrote in his blog on Sunday.

Kharge, wrote a two-page letter to Jaitley on Monday, saying "The strongest dissent note against the CBI and its functioning has been penned by you last week in the matter in which were being investigated. The CBI took your note seriously enough to transfer officers and stop investigations."

He was apparently referring to Jaitley's blog in which he had suggested that the CBI was treading into "investigative adventurism", a day after the agency booked former

Going further, Kharge wrote that the reason why Jaitley has chosen to respond to the tough questions he poses indicates that there is something that bothers the government.

"You ask, 'Has Mr Kharge brought down the value of dissent?' by asking difficult questions repeatedly, the value of questions raised doesn't come down. The fact that you chose to respond from halfway across the world indicates something worries the government," he added.

