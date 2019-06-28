Hyderabad: 3 arrested in organised cricket betting racket

Three men were arrested for their involvement in an organised cricket betting racket and close to Rs 70,000 in cash was recovered from their possession in a series of police raids in the city.

Acting on a credible tip-off, a joint team of the Commissioner's Task Force North Zone and local police under the limits of Charminar and Moghalpura Police Station conducted the raids simultaneously at different places in the city.

Those who were arrested were identified as Ashish Sharma, Sandeep Mishra, and Punna Jithender.

A total amount of Rs.69,310, four cell phones and four receipts of betting amount were seized from the trio, police said.

The three men were allegedly organizing cricket bets and collecting money from punters.

The bookies had also allegedly collected huge amounts of cash from agents and punters during the June 27, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match held at Emirates Old Trafford, England.

The arrested people, along with seized material, have been handed over to concerned police station for further investigation.

