JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Think over consequences on future developments: N Korea warns US over ship seizure

Investing in Fixed Deposits is ideal given the volatility of India's markets
Business Standard

Hyderabad: Dalit body president attacked during presser

ANI  |  General News 

National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samiti president Karne Srisailam was attacked while addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

According to Panjagutta police, Srisailam was speaking on the irregularities going on in gurukuls and social welfare residential schools in Telangana when he was allegedly thrashed by one Alexander, a PhD student from Osmania University, and his associates.

Police said that Alexander and his associates alleged that they were attacked by Srisailam's followers.

A case has been filed in the matter. Investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 09:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements