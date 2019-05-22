Hyderabad: Dalit body president attacked during presser

SC Reservation Parirakshana Samiti Karne was attacked while addressing a press conference at the Press Club in

The incident took place on Tuesday.

According to Panjagutta police, was speaking on the irregularities going on in gurukuls and social welfare residential schools in Telangana when he was allegedly thrashed by one Alexander, a PhD student from Osmania University, and his associates.

Police said that Alexander and his associates alleged that they were attacked by Srisailam's followers.

A case has been filed in the matter. Investigation is underway.

