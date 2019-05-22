JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Putin calls Merkel, Macron to discuss Syria
Business Standard

Ganja worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Tripura

ANI  |  General News 

The police have arrested three persons and confiscated a vehicle in which they were transporting ganja worth Rs 25 lakh.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Superintendent of Police Lucky Chauhan said: "On suspicion, a night round officer of Kailashehar police station checked a vehicle near Kamrangabari bridge. He found ganja packets hidden in it. Three persons have been arrested and around 518 kg of ganja has been seized."

Out of the three arrested, two are from Kailashehar and one from Bihar.

The vehicle was coming from Sidhai Mohanpur in Tripura West district and was supposed to go to Bihar through Assam, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 07:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements