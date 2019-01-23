Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in IT company, no casualties

A major fire broke out at an IT firm located in area of on Wednesday. No casualties have been reported till now.

According to Viswa Prasad, DCP, Central Zone, "The fire broke out at the fifth floor of the All the employees have come out from the place of the incident. Attempts to douse the fire are underway."

10 fire tenders are present at the spot along with Greater Municipal Corporation disaster rescue teams.

More details of the incident are awaited.

