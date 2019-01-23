M777, K-9 Vajra ultra light howitzers to be new entrants into R-Day parade: Major General Rajpal Poonia

Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, and Deputy on Wednesday said that M777 and K-9 Vajra ultra light howitzers will be the new entrants into the along with the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) missile of the and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The M777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzer weighing 4.5 tonnes and has a range of 30 kilometres. It was inducted into the in November 2018 and can be used in both plain and hilly terrains.

Meanwhile, the K9 Vajra-T which has a range of 38 kilometres, has been supplied by partnership with a South Korean firm.

Elaborating about the programme on January 26, Poonia said: "Many lady officers are leading contingents and would be the great displayer and attraction of this year's In terms of participation in the parade, the number of women armed forces is the highest this time."

Poonia further said that four former INA soldiers would also participate for the first time in the parade. However, strategic systems such as the Agni series are not being displayed as new systems are being showcased by force and we have to complete the parade in 90 minutes.

As a befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma on his 150th birth anniversary, "the tableau for this year's will showcase the life of as a theme," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the (CISF) said that after a gap of 11 years, (CISF) will be presenting its tableau at on the occasion. The tableau aims at showcasing the multidimensional functioning of the force.

"The tableau is a reflection of the aspirations, commitment, and dedication of CISF towards its mandate and showcases various domains of its professional conduct," the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)