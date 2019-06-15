Hyderabad: Five lorries used by illegal sand miners seized

Five lorries being used for illegal transport of were seized by police and revenue officials at a ramp in Peta, Amudala Valasa mandal on Saturday.

"We received information many times of illegal of taking place from here, the police and revenue officials had come here regarding the same. These people had informers everywhere who used to send them information through phones but this time we succeeded," KV Venkata Siva, Tehsildar, Amudalavalasa town said here.

Talking about the seized vehicles he said, "One lorry is hidden behind a factory, three lorries filled with sand are behind the while another was caught getting out of a sand beach, therefore in total five lorries were seized."

The had recently imposed a ban on and to curb the menace of illegal miners.

The new policy is going to be announced by the on July 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)