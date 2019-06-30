Hyderabad: Juvenile found guilty of sexual assaulting 5-year-old girl

A juvenile boy has been convicted in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl by the Juvenile Justice Board at LB Nagar.

The incident took place on December 21, 2015, when the boy was 12 years old and the girl was just 5-year-old.

The boy had offered a chocolate to the girl and then took her to a parking place nearby where he sexually assaulted her.

A case was registered against the boy under Sections 376 (2) (i) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 and 12 of POCSO Act, 2012 at Saroornagar police station, Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The Juvenile Justice Board has directed the convict to do community service for a period of three months and to undergo counselling for a period of three months.

The parents of the boy have also been directed to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

