Tamil Nadu: Girl who sustained injuries in attack on newly wed couple dies

The girl who had sustained injuries in a brutal attack on June 25 in Mettupalayam, died in hospital on Saturday.

A newly married couple was brutally attacked by the woman's brother earlier this week. While the man was killed on the spot and the woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.

The victims were identified as Kanakaraj and Dharshini, both from the Scheduled Caste community.

Speaking to ANI, Vice-Chairman of Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC), L Murugan said "After meeting the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, I put forward the demand of the victim's family for a government job. The DM will provide the same and notify in a week."

"I asked the SP to ensure speedy trial in this matter and the appointment of a special public prosecutor. I assure that speedy justice will be served to the victims," he said.

Responding to the incidents of honour killings, Murugan said, "The mindset of people should change. In Kerala, people do not know how to file an FIR under SC/ST Act. This is true in the case of West Bengal. After our commission's intervention, they are filing cases under SC/ST Act."

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased woman who had refused to take the body later agreed to claim it after conducting talks with the administration.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and have arrested the accused.

Darshini's brother had attacked the couple with a knife as soon as the two returned home after tying the knot at a temple on Tuesday.

