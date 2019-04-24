Police nabs techie who killed wife, 3 children in Indirapuram

The police on Wednesday arrested the man who allegedly killed his wife and three children in his house in Gyan Khand, Indirapuram.
"The accused identified as Sumit was arrested from Karnataka with the help of Udupi police. He is currently in custody and is being interrogated," Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Ghaziabad, Shlok Kumar, told ANI.
Sumit allegedly laced the cold drink of his wife Anshu Bala (32) and three minor children Prathimesh (5), Akriti and Arav (both 4-years-old) with sleeping pills before allegedly slitting their throat in his flat at in Indirapuram's Gyan Khand.
Following the murder, he sent a video to his family Whatsapp Group wherein he confessed about the crime. He also informed about the same to his brother-in-law.
"Prima facie it is revealed that Sumit is an unemployed software engineer after he lost his job last year. He was under severe financial crisis and was addicted to drugs," the senior police official said.
