Police nabs techie who killed wife, 3 children in Indirapuram

The police on Wednesday arrested the man who allegedly killed his wife and three children in his house in Khand, Indirapuram.

"The accused identified as was arrested from with the help of He is currently in custody and is being interrogated," of Police (SP) City, Ghaziabad, Shlok Kumar, told ANI.

allegedly laced the cold drink of his wife (32) and three minor children Prathimesh (5), Akriti and Arav (both 4-years-old) with sleeping pills before allegedly slitting their throat in his flat at in Indirapuram's Khand.

Following the murder, he sent a video to his family wherein he confessed about the crime. He also informed about the same to his

"Prima facie it is revealed that is an after he lost his job last year. He was under severe financial crisis and was addicted to drugs," the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)