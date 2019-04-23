Owen Wilson in talks to play Jennifer Lopez's husband in rom-com 'Marry Me'

American actors and are all set to team up once again for an upcoming romantic-comedy, 'Marry Me'. The two have earlier worked together in the 1997's film ' '

Filmmaker Kat Corio will direct the film and Owen is in final negotiations to join the upcoming film. It is likely to go on floors later this year. The script for the film was written by and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill. The film is being produced by

The upcoming rom-com will mark the third collaboration between STX, Lopez, and producers and following 2018's 'Second Act' and the upcoming 'Hustlers.'

The movie is based on the graphic novel by and is centred on a pop-star, played by Lopez. He character, moments before marrying her fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out that he cheated on her with her She breaks down on the stage and picks a random man, played by Wilson, out of the crowd to marry instead.

"We continue to have amazing experiences with Jennifer, Elaine, and Benny with each film we collaborate on, and we're thrilled that they wanted to work with STX again on this funny and endearing project," said STX film's

" is a hilarious and charismatic addition to the film, and the perfect person to play opposite Jen in a role that was quite literally made for her," Fogelson added.

Lopez, Goldsmith-Thomas, and Medina will produce the film alongside Rogers. Mercer, and J.B. Roberts will serve as the producers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)