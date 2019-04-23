'Avengers: Endgame' premiere: Celebrities amp up their fashion game

are here for one final showdown! The most-awaited film of the year 'Avengers

Amidst all the excitement and hype, the ensemble cast arrived for the world premiere of the film. Several stars from the highly-anticipated film made their appearances at the premiere being held at the

Various celebrities including Brie Larson, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., among many more graced the red carpet, reported E! News.

Other notable attendees included and Miley Cyrus, as well as and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who made their red carpet debut as a couple.

From Chris Evans, who plays America and Chris Hemsworth, who plays sported blue suits for the premiere and we bet that their female fandom is going weak in the knees!

was among one of the early arrivals. The ' Marvel' turned heads in a beautiful lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewellery by

The much-in-love couple and also attended the event and looked their fashionable best.

Miley looked stunning in YSL black gown which accentuated her svelte figure perfectly. She completed her look by wearing multiple accessories and a fresh face of makeup. In one of the Stories, Miley revealed that her outfit was custom made and thanked Saint Laurent's creative director,

On the other hand, Liam looked dapper in a white shirt, dark grey blazer and matching pants coupled with formal shoes to finish off his look.

Making their red carpet debut were and The couple all set to tie the knot soon were all smiles as they posed together. The looked handsome in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a black and gray checkered tie while his fiance complemented him in a black and silver leopard-patterned dress.

Make way for the absolutely gorgeous Scarlett Johansson! The actor, who plays in the film, rocked a silver sequin slit dress coupled with strappy heels. ScarJo, too, wore the same hand accessory as Brie.

was also spotted at the mega event. The looked dapper in custom navy blue suit and pair of black glasses. He posed for a happy picture with Gwyneth Paltrow, who looked absolutely chic in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.

was accompanied by his wife at the film premiere. The actor, who plays in the flick, looked dapper in a printed deep blue brocade suit with his wife by his side, who looked stunning in a white dress. She kept her makeup minimal with just adding the perfect amount of oomph with bold rep lips.

Bradley Cooper, the voice of Rocket Racoon, was spotted solo at the premiere. was looked handsome in a black suit and formal shoes.

arrived with his Susan Downey. The actor who plays Iron Man made an epic entrance to the world premiere in an E-tron car. The two gave us major couple goals in color-coordinated black outfits.

The and his wife were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Sporting his trademark orange tinted shade, the actor looked dapper in a dazzling black suit coupled with matching trousers, a black shirt with a mustard coloured collar, a black tie and black shoes while Susan rocked a sparkling sequin black gown.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk, looked hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie. The actor posed for a happy picture with his wife who looked gorgeous in a black outfit.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange looked debonair in his dark blue suit and black shades.

made a surprise appearance and posed for stunning pictures at the film premiere. The actor played in 2011's 'Thor', a role she reprised in 2013's 'Thor: The Dark World'.

However, Portman has been absent from the MCU for more than five years now, given that fans must be very were thrilled to see her on the red carpet.

Among others who attended the event were Tessa Thompson, Danai Gurira, Cobie Smulders, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter, Letitia Wright, Jeremy Renner, Vin Diesel, Paul Rudd, and

'Avengers: Endgame' will hit the theatres on April 26. The film also marks the final film within the Cinematic Universe's current generation, which comprises 22 films, including 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the recently released ' Marvel'. It will also be the last movie for some of the key actors, including as

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)