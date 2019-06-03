JUST IN
IAF rescues 4 foreign climbers from Nanda Devi; 8 still missing

ANI  |  General News 

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting search and rescue missions to rescue a 12-members international expedition team which went missing while climbing the Nanda Devi peak in Uttarakhand.

Four members have already been evacuated by the Air Force.

"IAF has responded swiftly and undertaken life-saving search and rescue missions on request from District Magistrate Pithoragarh from June 1 onwards. Two Advance Light Helicopters of the Indian Air Force have been conducting missions to search and rescue a 12 member international expedition team," a Defence Ministry release said.

The international expedition team comprised of nationals from the USA, UK and Australia. The Indian Air Force helicopters have flown a total of five missions and evacuated four UK nationals, including the Deputy Leader from an altitude of 4500 m.

The search for the rest eight members continues along the trek route.

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 21:45 IST

