MP Cabinet passes resolution to increase reservation for OBCs to 27 pc

-
ALSO READ
Bihar cabinet approves 10% reservation for economically weaker section in general category
U'khand approves 10 % reservation for economically weaker sections in general category
Cabinet approves 10 per cent quota for economically backward upper caste
Himachal's new industrial policy gets cabinet nod
Maharashtra approves 10 pc quota for economically weaker section of General category
-
The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Monday passed a resolution to increase reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBC) from existing 14 per cent to 27 per cent.
The matter will now be taken up in the monsoon session of the state Assembly.
The Cabinet has also increased by three per cent the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners. It will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,647 crore and will benefit around seven lakh employees.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU