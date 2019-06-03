MP Cabinet passes resolution to increase reservation for OBCs to 27 pc

The on Monday passed a resolution to increase reservation quota for (OBC) from existing 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

The matter will now be taken up in the monsoon session of the state Assembly.

The Cabinet has also increased by three per cent the dearness allowance for employees and pensioners. It will cost the state exchequer Rs 1,647 crore and will benefit around seven lakh employees.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)